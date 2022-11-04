Venom 2’s Andy Serkis Gives A Very Valid Reason For Not Returning To Direct Venom 3 With Tom Hardy

Makes sense.

The Venom franchise has served many masters since Sony brought its symbiote to life in the 2018 film Origin. With Tom Hardy in the lead role and co-producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmak, who passed on the comments, the director of “Zombieland” Ruben Fleischer did everything possible to move this series from the dead point (although Hardy thought they were shooting a comedy, and Fleischer may not have realized this). In my opinion, the series took a significant step forward when motion capture specialist Andy Serkis took over the leadership of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, when Venom 3 was announced recently, Serkis was no longer the director, and I was wondering why.

Fortunately, I had the opportunity to talk to Andy Serkis thanks to his stellar three-part arc in the Star Wars series “Andor” (watch it with a Disney+ subscription). And when our conversation was coming to an end, I quickly asked him why he had not returned to work on Venom 3, and whether he had even considered participating in the project before the studio eventually left with screenwriter Kelly Marcel. But Serkis explained:

I enjoyed working with them on (“Venom: Let There be a Massacre”), but I have so many projects lined up that I was developing and actually put aside to direct Venom. So, with the Barnyard coming up and a lot of other projects I’ve been working on for so long, spending another couple of years (on Venom 3) would be a big ask. But I mean, I’m so glad she’s going to do it because she knows this world so well now, obviously. And I think with her and Tom working hand in hand, I’m really excited to see what they’re going to do.

Kelly Marcel had an interesting path: she co-wrote “Saving Mr. Banks” for Tom Hanks and Disney, and also moved on to “Fifty Shades of Grey” for Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. This means that it is universal! However, she was also included in the Venom team from the very beginning, writing scripts for the first two films and collaborating with Tom Hardy as a film producer. Marcel, who joined Venom 3, makes all the sense in the world, as she threw spoilers about possible inclusions in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and also shared valuable information about how Hardy figured out how to interact with the symbiote.

As for the Venom series, at the moment, because of the scenes in the end credits of Morbius, as well as Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, we have so many questions about how Venom fits into its own universe. We watched him travel through the main MCU timeline and leave part of his symbiote behind. Will this be explored in Venom 3? Or will they leave it to Tom Holland’s eventual “Spider-Man 4”? Marvel probably knows, but until she talks, we’re in the dark. Learn more about all this as it becomes available.