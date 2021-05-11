Venom 2: Movie Will Be Part of The MCU? Director Responds!

Venom 2: Despite having several references to Spider-Man, Venom: Time of Carnage will not take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director Andy Serkis spoke with IGN about the launch of the sequel trailer. When asked whether the new Sony film will take place at the MCU, due to the appearance of the daily Clarim Daily newspapers, he confirmed that it will be set in his own world – although it does contain some references to the source material.

He said: “Obviously, there are links between Venom and Spider-Man and the Marvel Universe. We are treating this as if it were your own world. There are references and other little moments, of course, but in general, they don’t collide. The population doesn’t know about the existence of the other characters. So, that’s the way we choose to deal with that in the film “.

Serkis’s response, however, left fans curious, as he seems to indicate that the other heroes do, in fact, exist. Thus, it is strange that Eddie Brock does not know about them, especially with the number of times the Avengers saved the world and considering that there is a mention of them in an edition of the Daily Bugle seen in the trailer.

Complicating things further, Michael Keaton appears in the trailer for Morbius. Although it is not confirmed that he is playing the Vulture in the film, Morbius is said to be set in the same world as Venom and all future films in the Sony Universe of Marvel characters.

Serkis, however, keeps the door open, although Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is unlikely to be interested in a group of films over which he has no control to be part of the franchise.

Thus, it is possible that Sony productions mention the popular MCU films, while the opposite does not happen.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Time of Carnage is starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock / Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady / Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis, as well as Naomie Harris, Stephen Graham , Sean Delaney and Larry Olubamiwo.

The film hits theaters on September 17. Be sure to check it out!