Velozes & Furiosos 9: filme terá sequência no espaço

The Fast & Furious franchise often features the most frantic action sequences cinema has seen in recent years. And now, that should take it to a new level. According to Michelle Rodriguez, the 9th film will have a scene in space.

During an interview with Sirius XM radio, Rodriguez said that this should have been one of the secrets of this sequence, but thanks to the postponement due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the information was leaked. The actress also confirmed that it was not her character who made the scene, but gave no further details about it.

“Oh no. How did you find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man ”, said the actress. “When a film is not released and people forget about it, things leak out. No one was supposed to know that. Well, I’m not lucky enough to go to space ”.

Rodriguez also spoke about the female characters in this in Fast & Furious 9. According to the actress, there was a female screenwriter who reviewed the final text and tried to give more participation to women. She also pointed out that Justin Lin was concerned with paying more attention to female characters.

“We had a female screenwriter and she was very dedicated to that, I believe.” “Thanks to… Justin Lin. We were able to give the girls a little more attention and love in this film. And so I have a lot of hope that it will show up in the final product ”.

In Fast & Furious 9 Dominic Toretto tries to lead a peaceful life with Letty and his son, when his brother Jakob, a pilot and professional assassin, returns to Dom’s life.

Directed by Justin Lin, who has worked on 4 other films in the franchise, the cast of the feature also includes Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, Michael Rooker and John Cena.

Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled to open on April 2, 2021.



