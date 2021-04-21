Vélez x Flamengo: how to watch live on TV and on the internet

Vélez x Flamengo: The group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América 2021 begins this Tuesday (20), with several games. One of the highlights for football fans is the Vélez Sarsfield vs. Flamengo duel for group G, which takes place in Buenos Aires (Argentina), from 9:30 pm, and will be broadcast live on TV and via the internet.

Starting the journey in search of the third title of the main championship of the continent, the red-black will have his debut broadcast live by SBT, holder of the broadcasting rights for open TV since last year.

Flamengo’s game at SBT will be shown to the states of Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Santa Catarina, Amazonas, Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão, Goiás, Pernambuco, Rondônia, Pará and Paraíba, in addition to the Federal District and the cities of Juiz de Fora (MG), Londrina and Ponta Grossa (PR).

In the other places outside the list above, the Sílvio Santos channel will broadcast the game Sporting Cristal x São Paulo, by group E and scheduled for the city of Lima (Peru), starting at the same time. This match will also be shown on Conmebol TV, available on a pay-per-view basis for SKY and Claro subscribers.

Broadcast on closed TV and over the internet

For the flamenguistas who live in the regions where the debut match in Libertadores will not be shown on open TV, the alternative is to follow the duel through the FOX Sports channel, available on pay-TV operators. In this case, the exhibition will take place throughout Brazil, without restrictions on the square.

Another option is to watch Vélez vs. Flamengo online live. The transmission will be made on the SBT website and also on the broadcaster’s app, available for Android and iOS, throughout Brazil, regardless of the state. The two platforms will also have the exhibition of Sporting Cristal x São Paulo over the internet, free of charge.