Vehicle to Carry Humans and Cargo on the Lunar Surface Introduced

US-based aerospace company Venturi Astrolab introduced its rover developed for use in missions to the Moon. In the statements made, it was stated that this vehicle could carry different types of cargo and people on the lunar surface.

Humanity’s space exploration continues unabated. Recently, we reported that for space missions, the US army plans to send satellites to “patrol” the Moon orbit to ensure the safety of spacecraft. In addition, within the scope of space exploration, many countries and companies are planning to organize commercial and scientific missions to the Moon and Mars in the coming years, and they are considering establishing colonies to maintain our existence there.

As you can imagine, superior technologies are needed to perform these missions successfully and to provide safe transportation in places with different gravity than Earth, such as the Moon and Mars. Now, a step has come from a US-based company in this regard. Venturi Astrolab aerospace company introduced a vehicle that can be used in future Moon and Mars missions.

It will be able to carry cargo and people on the surface of the Moon.

According to the news, Venturi Astrolab; He unveiled a brand new rover he calls FLEX, which is planned to be used to transport cargo and people on the surface of the Moon and eventually Mars. In the statements, it was stated that it is planned to create a fleet of these vehicles, which are planned to be used in NASA and commercial space missions, in the future, while it was noted that FLEX may be of great importance for the long-term existence of humanity on the Moon and Mars.

According to the statements, this rover, which has been developed in accordance with the surface of the Moon for now, can lift loads from the surface by ‘crouching’ and carry it with the help of a part on its body. It is also among the statements that FLEX, if it can be built in the required size and shape, can carry different types of loads, have the feature of semi-autonomous maneuvering, can be remotely controlled and allow the crew to travel on it.

Astrolab CEO Jaret Matthews also said in his statements that the goal of the vehicle and the company is to help efforts to send humans back to the Moon. In addition, Matthews stated that companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin have solved the long-distance vehicle problem, and they are working on transportation and logistics problems on the surface of places such as the Moon and Mars.

FLEX will be the Uber of the Moon

In addition, a prototype of the vehicle was produced; It was also among the news that this prototype was tested by Chris Hadfield, a former astronaut working for the company in the US state of California. In the continuation of the explanations, Matthews stated that they created FLEX by choosing a modular design suitable for continuous updating and customization, to enable it to carry as much cargo as possible. Noting that they learned important lessons from the prototype tests, the CEO added that the final version of the vehicle should have a weight of 500 kg as well as a very strong and solid hardware.

Finally, it is stated that FLEX will be designed in accordance with the cold nights of the Moon and will have features that allow it to stay warm between 100 and 300 hours with sufficient battery capacity. In addition, it is stated that the rover can generate energy using solar energy and can be sent to space by rockets and landing vehicles. CEO Matthews also humorously says that FLEX could be the UPS, FedEx, and Uber of the Moon.