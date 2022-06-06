Vegeta has long surpassed Goku, Ultra Ego proves it

Attention! Contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84.

Ever since the two first met in the Sayan saga “Dragon Pearl”, Goku and Vegeta have had at least a contentious relationship. Vegeta was ahead of Goku several times throughout the series and fought desperately to keep up, which may have led to him actually surpassing Saiyan recently.

Goku and Vegeta first met in Dragon Ball, chapter 223, titled “Piccolo’s Last Stand”. Just a few chapters later, their long-awaited battle finally began, in which Vegeta won a clear advantage. At that time, Goku could only keep up with Vegeta with the help of Kayoken, a dangerous technique that allowed him to strengthen Goku’s ki by overexerting his body. This relationship began to change in the Frieza saga, where Goku began to accept his Saiyan nature more. The Dragon Pearl has clearly demonstrated that accepting one’s own nature helps strengthen strength. Vegeta has been trying to catch up with Goku since the Saiyan Saga, taking his basic forms to a greater height, especially in the context of Dragon Ball Super when Kayoken returns. This power and desire led to Vegeta being able to reproduce the same power as Goku, even without using the Kayoken, and the opening of chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super finally gave him the opportunity to truly accept himself and enter the same realm. the growth that Goku once made.

In the battle with Gus, both Vegeta and Goku are shown standing side by side as they assume the states of Ultra Ego and Mastered Ultra Instinct respectively. This is especially interesting because Goku and Vegeta are depicted as equals, at least in their current forms. The last time such a pose was adopted was during the Power Tournament, where Goku and Vegeta used Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken x20 and Super Saiyan Blue Evolved to have a chance against Jiren. This also meant that Goku and Vegeta were equal in these forms. At the same time, depending on the multiplier for Super Saiyan Blue Evolved, this will mean that Vegeta logically should have a much stronger base form, since Kayo-ken is considered an “unnatural” multiplier with serious consequences if it is maintained for too long. long. Akira Toriyama’s 84 is a very similar case where Vegeta’s Ultra Ego (despite having much less time to study and master it) is on the same pedestal as Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct.

Although it has become clear that there are different levels of Ultra Instinct, it is currently unknown if the same applies to Ultra Ego. Unlike Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego has never been called an “omen” or a “sign” as an incomplete form of Goku’s Ultra Instinct. Despite this, it is necessary to achieve depth and mastery in any technique, and Vegeta’s Ultra Ego should not be an exception. So far, he has shown much better results than Goku in battles with Granola and Gus. Because of this, it seems quite obvious that at the moment Vegeta has a basic form outside of Goku. The constant need to close the gap between the Goku Kayoken x20 technique in Dragon Ball Super forced Vegeta to become almost 20 times stronger, if not more, on his own terms.

Goku’s Mastered Ultra Instinct may be powerful, but Vegeta’s ferocity and awesome stamina in Ultra Ego seem to give him an edge when it comes to combat. As Vegeta himself said, the power figures are constantly changing, and now it seems that Dragon Ball Super is pushing Vegeta to the top.