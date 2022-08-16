Vegas, Shmegas: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Real Wedding Extravaganza Is Reportedly Coming Soon

We all know that reunited lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married in Las Vegas back in July. But now it’s time for a real holiday! As for when we can expect their real wedding extravaganza, it’s reportedly going to happen pretty soon.

There have been reports that Bennifer is planning to hold a second wedding in a special place. According to Page Six, their dream wedding celebration will take place a month after they filed their marriage certificate in Vegas. The stars of the TV series “Jersey Girl” will celebrate their wedding this weekend, and it looks like it’s going to be a pretty busy couple of days. One insider says Affleck wants this momentous event to be dedicated to his new wife.

Another insider reported that the rehearsal dinner will take place on Friday, and the rest of the weekend will be a “secluded holiday for family and friends.” Presumably, they will announce their I Dos at an official wedding ceremony on Saturday with a barbecue and picnic to round off the weekend on Sunday. It is also expected that the beautiful Jennifer Lopez will wear a couture dress from Ralph Lauren, made to order in Italy, and Vogue magazine will document her fashion journey over the weekend.

So who should attend this extravagant wedding celebration? Well, A-list event planner Colin Cowie is reportedly the brains behind this lavish celebration, and he used to work with J.Lo. The couple’s guest list includes well-known celebrities, including Ben Affleck’s best friend and collaborator Matt Damon, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Affleck’s brother Casey and fellow “Shades of Blue” singer Drea de Matteo among others. This weekend will be held at the estate of the actor of the “Last Duel” in Georgia.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of the movie “Gigli” in 2002, and they began an affair. Although they were engaged later that year, Bennifer broke up due to the huge media attention they were receiving at the time. After her breakup with A-Rod in 2021, Affleck and Lopez seemed to be hanging out. After much speculation, the two Bennifers took to the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival for the Oscar-winning film “The Last Duel”. They got engaged in April of this year, and Lopez couldn’t help but show off her engagement ring. They eventually got married on July 16. But why marry your lover once when you can get married again? Things didn’t work out very well for Affleck and Lopez the first time, but it’s nice that the two of them have a second chance at love.

Although we won’t see any wedding celebrations this weekend, we can see the two stars in other ways. You can check out our schedule of upcoming films to be aware of the projects that both have.