Vecna made Magicians Invincible in Baldur’s Gate

Vecna is a powerful evil deity in the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse, but those who find items that once belonged to him will receive incredible magical powers. The mages in Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn also benefited from one of Vecna’s lost relics, as his robes somehow ended up in Faerun’s lands. The player should look for the Robes of Vecna, as they are certainly the best set of magical robes in the game, and they will make magicians a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

In the D&D multiverse, Vecna is the God of Secrets in the world of Ort from the Greyhawk campaign setting. Vecna was once a mortal spellcaster who turned into a lich and tried to rise to divinity, but was betrayed by his lieutenant, and in the conflict one of his eyes and an arm were torn off. The Hand and Eye of Vecna from D&D became legendary artifacts of the highest order, and the temptation to gain their power forced many holy souls to go in search of an axe to get at least some of Vecna’s magical power. The loss of limbs did not stifle Vecna’s ambitions, as he later became a deity. The missing parts of Vecna’s body have retained some of their master’s power, and those who wish to remove a body part and replace it with one of Vecna’s body parts will receive this power, although their soul will eventually be lost to Vecna.

Vecna’s body parts are the most famous magical items associated with the God of Mysteries, but many of them he forged in life and in non-life, which are still circulating in the multiverse. Vecna was crippled by the Sword of Cas, which he created himself, and the Sword of Cas was one of the strongest weapons in the history of D&D. As a deity, Vecna possesses a dagger called an Afterthought, which is an unholy, ghostly touch that wounds the +5 blade, although he uses spells much more often in combat. At some point in time, Vecna wove his own clothes, which dramatically increased the speed with which he cast spells. These robes eventually slipped out of Vecna’s hands and went to the Forgotten Realms. Vecna’s robes are incredibly powerful due to the fact that they violate the principle of magic in the rules of AD&D and Baldur’s Gate.

How the spell casting speed worked in Baldur’s Gate and AD&D

In the current D&D 5e rules, the casting time of most spells is equal to 1 action or 1 bonus action. One of the D&D rules that is most often overlooked concerns bonus action spells, since the only other spell that can be used in this round is witchcraft. In battle, everyone gives up the initiative at the beginning of the battle, characters and enemies add their modifiers, and the largest numbers go first. Once it’s the caster’s turn, they can choose which spells they want to use.

The first two Baldur’s Gate games were based on the 2e Advanced Dungeons & Dragons rules, which were significantly different. At the beginning of the round, each character declared his action, and then made an initiative roll, with the final result depending on the player’s actions: warriors had to add weapon speed to their throws, and casters had to add spell casting time to their throws. In most cases, the creation time was the same level as the spell, so a first-level spell increased the initiative counter by only one, while a ninth-level spell increased it by 9 to reflect its greater difficulty. Baldur’s Gate games have adapted the casting time rule by applying it to real time: the casting time of a spell takes about half a second for a spell with a casting time of 1 and more than five seconds for a casting time of 9.

Why was Vecna’s Robe so powerful in Baldur’s Gate 2

There were some collector’s editions in Baldur’s Gate 2 that featured a saleswoman named Deirdre, who could be found at the Adventurer Mart store. Deirdre was added in a free update and included in Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn Enhanced Edition. Players can visit her with caution, as she sells the most powerful equipment in the game, including the Balduran Shield reflecting the beholder’s rays, which makes one of the most difficult dungeons in the game an easy trifle. Deirdre also sold items based on characters from Planescape Torment, suggesting that she traveled the multiverse in search of goods.

By far the most broken item sold by Deirdre is Vecna’s Robes, which somehow ended up on Faerun. Vecna’s robes may not be in the same class as the legendary missing limbs of Vecna, but many magicians are willing to kill for such an item. A mage who wears Vecna’s Robes has a CD set to 5 (as it was during the terrible THAC0 rule in D&D), he gets 10% magic resistance and reduces the time to cast all spells by 4. This meant that some of the best spells in the game were applied instantly while the animation was still playing.