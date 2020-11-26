Vanya’s lover can return to the series like this

In the Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá comic series, The Umbrella Academy launched on Netflix in February 2019 and was very well received by critics and viewers, and was therefore renewed for a second season a few weeks later.

In the third installment of The Umbrella Academy a new timeline is presented that signifies many changes, including people, such as Reginald or Harold Jenkins, also known as Leonard Peabody.

Of course, Harold had no place in season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, but the new timeline opens up the possibility for him to return in season 3, with his obsessions only changing a bit.

Without an end of the world in this 2019 version, Vanya never met Leonard, so he is still around and probably still has the same feelings towards Reginald’s team at The Umbrella Academy.

Harold’s new obsession might be the Sparrow Academy instead of The Umbrella Academy, but if Reginald were to learn anything, he won’t suppress the powers of either of these children, so Harold’s plans could be different.

A new timeline opens up a variety of possibilities for a third season of The Umbrella Academy, and as the show has taken a lot of creative liberties they could easily make their comeback in an unforced way.



