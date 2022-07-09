Vanpanchmen made Saitama suffer for the first time

Attention! Contains spoilers for One-Punch Man #167.

The manga One-Punch Man has just made its main character Saitama suffer for the first time since the beginning of the series, and did it in the most unexpected way: by giving Saitama what he always wanted.

During One-Punch Man, Saitama became one of the most iconic characters of modern manga. In many ways, the success of the series is due to the uniqueness of the main character. Saitama is the complete opposite of the classic senen hero. He is so strong that nothing and no one poses a real problem for him, which means that he does not need to fight or train to defeat his opponents. This also means that Saitama is constantly bored and not interested in what is happening around him, which is quite unusual for the main character of the story, but makes One Punch Man really stand out in the manga landscape. Saitama’s only ambition in life is to find a worthy opponent who will force him to use all his strength and drive away boredom. However, when it finally happened, the result was not what Saitama expected.

Garu, the Hero Hunter, is the first opponent able to fight alongside Saitama thanks to the power—up received by a mysterious villain named God. However, before Saitama could rejoice that he had found a worthy opponent, Garu killed his best friend and self-proclaimed disciple Genos (aka the Cyborg Demon). This tragedy shocked Saitama to the depths of his soul and made him realize his own shortcomings as a hero. In chapter #167 of One-Punch Man, Saitama realizes that he can finally free himself and unleash all his power, but also that fulfilling his wish does not make him happy at all. This is an incredible turning point for Saitama and the entire series.

Until now, Saitama was distinguished by his forgetfulness and apathy, no matter what terrible monsters or crazy doomsday scenario he encountered. This was often used to create a comedic effect in the series, but it also made Saitama a unique character who could not be offended or harmed in any way. Now, for the first time, the hero of One-Punch Man really suffers (emotionally), and this happens exactly when he got what he wanted. The loss of Genos makes Saitama realize that his pursuit of a strong opponent was actually an empty matter, because it made him forget what it really means to be a hero: to protect people and things that you care about.

Vanpanchmen forces Saitama to develop by experiencing pain for the first time and realizing how futile his goals were. This is a tragic, but at the same time very convincing moment that returns the main character to his “hero’s journey”, which requires him to suffer in order to move forward. The series took a very interesting turn, proving that fans of One Punch Man should not take Saitama for granted.