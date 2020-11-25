Vanessa Morgan Reveals Season 5 Details

Riverdale has been getting fans excited with cool stuff. Vanessa Morgan is hard at work on set and even gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a scene where she is seen with some snakes.

“Filming on stage with live snakes yesterday I can’t wait to show my little one what his mother was doing 8 weeks before he was born.”

Looks like we’ll be returning to Riverdale very soon. On the other hand, The CW officially announced its 2021 schedule and it was confirmed that Riverdale will return on January 20.

Things will certainly look different when the show returns for another season of fun. While we know the show will pick up where it left off, the next time jump will definitely shake things up for all of our favorite characters, including the couples we probably look forward to seeing together when they’re older.

Marisol Nichols, who plays Hermione, hinted that things might not go so well for Varchie after the time jump and Hermione will likely be in the same situation as Veronica.

Meanwhile, Mark Consuelos revealed that some major changes are likely to occur in the couple.

“Season 5 is graduation and then they’re going to jump seven years after a few episodes, which was a decision not to stay in college, give up college time entirely in chronological order and just jump. People find themselves in As adults, some people have different relationships, “revealed actor Mark Consuelos.

In February, it was announced that Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols would not be returning to the show for the fifth season. Recently, though apparently Marisol changed her mind.



