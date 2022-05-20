Vanessa Lache doesn’t know if Deepti Vempati from Love Is Blind and Kyle Abrams are dating: “They show themselves everywhere”

The host with the biggest! Vanessa Lachet’s performances in the shows “Love is Blind” and “Ultimatum” turned her into the queen of dating show contests, and she couldn’t resist telling about some of the participants beloved by fans.

Although Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams ultimately didn’t find love with their partners in the second season of “Love is Blind,” the couple certainly teased their potentially romantic relationship. 31-year-old Deepti and 29-year-old Kyle have not yet confirmed (or denied) whether they are dating, but they often flirt on social networks and communicate in real life.

The former MTV vijay, who co-hosts both reality shows with her husband Nick Lachey, said: “They will tell the world whether they want it or not, and when, but I think it’s great that everyone can get closer on the show, whether it’s an Ultimatum or Love is Blind. Most people do, and they all keep in touch, so it’s really beautiful.”

Both Kyle and Deepti expressed their admiration for each other, and the Illinois native even went so far as to say that he would like to propose to a native of India instead of Shaina Hurley.

“I have a huge regret. Most of all, I regret that I had to ask Deepti to marry me,” he said during the reunion in the second season in March. “That’s what I’ve learned the most [from experience]. I screwed up.

For her part, Deepti explained to New York Magazine the same month that she and Kyle had “deep conversations” in capsules, and called him her “No.” 2 people”. (Although she accepted an offer from Abishek “Sheik” Chatterjee on the show, she left him at the altar amid their tumultuous relationship.)

“The assumptions are funny,” Deepti told the publication at the time. “We play a little bit with [fans], but it’s funny. Kyle and I have such a great friendship.”

However, not only the contestants keep in touch after the end of the respective seasons. For Vanessa, it is important that she continues relationships with women from “Love is Blind” and “Ultimatum”.

“I talk to all the women and text them on social media, write them private messages and just cheer them up and say, ‘I see you and I like what you’re doing and I always think about you,'” she told Us.

The Filipino native, who has sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7, from the 98 Degrees singer, may not let her children watch all of her shows, but she is very excited when Brooklyn sees her on the air. Screen in NCIS: Hawaii.

“I don’t let them watch Love is Blind or Ultimatum, and to be honest, the NCIS works at 10 o’clock, so when we broadcast, they saw some fragments,” Vanessa told us, pouring: “And my daughter… the way she looks at me on the screen just makes me light up. She thinks I’ve hung up the sun, moon and stars, and I’ll put up with it as long as I can.”