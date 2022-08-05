Vanessa Hudgens met Austin Butler’s ex-girlfriend Kaia Gerber on the 2007 red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber. Shutterstock(3)

Final refund! Vanessa Hudgens posed with the current girlfriend of former Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, in 2007, and fans can’t resist the newly appeared photo.

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens: what they were like

“I’m crying, I thought it was a meme, but in fact it’s a meeting of Venessa Hudgens with Kaia Gerber, please, Austin Butler is so unpleasant because of this,” one Twitter user joked on Friday, August 5, when an old photo was posted on social networks. .

In the image that went viral, the former Disney Channel actress, now 33, leaned over to shake Gerber’s hand, now 20, on the red carpet of the High School Musical 2 event. In another photo, Hudgens is standing next to the model’s mother, Cindy Crawford, while Gerber, seemingly indifferent, looks into the distance. The brother of a native of California, Presley Gerber, looked into the camera with a straight face.

Vanessa Hudgens and Kaia Gerber. Adrian M. Barras / WENN Newscom/MEGA

“His ex is meeting his new girlfriend,” another social network user tweeted on Thursday, August 4, referring to 30—year-old Butler, who has been involved with Gerber since December 2021.

The actors of the “Cool Musical”: where are they now?

The Elvis actor dated Hudgens for nine years before Us Weekly reported their separation in January 2020. t has been featured in the Instagram feed of the Princess Switch star for several months.

Before announcing her dismissal, Hudgens often lashed out at the Carrie Diaries alumni, telling how the duo made their relationship work despite their busy schedules. “Communication is the key,” she told Access Hollywood in August 2018. “It’s very easy to let things get lost in a mess or, like, push things away because you don’t think they really bother you. But if something bothers you even a little, you should talk about it.”

Three years ago, Butler made the same wise comment, telling Entertainment Tonight that in a successful relationship, it’s important to “put the other person first.” “If you’re constantly looking for ways to make them happy, and they’re constantly looking for ways to make you happy, then you’re kind of encouraging each other as much as possible, and you won’t go wrong. “, – he said then.

See the timeline of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s relationship.

When their romance eventually came to naught, Hudgens understood better what she wanted from her partner. “Your girlfriend is open,” she teased ET in November 2020. — It seems to me that in the end it’s all about having similar principles and wanting the same things. I’m not picky, really.”

Later that month, the “Loose Holidays” actress was spotted holding hands with MLB player Cole Tucker. Since then, the couple has been strong.

Butler, for his part, has kept his affair with Kaia a relative secret since rumors of a relationship surfaced last year. The couple debuted together on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022 in May.