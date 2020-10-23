Vanessa Claudio stood out on the night of metallic fabrics.

The red carpet of the 2020 edition of the Latin Billboards, the first of the pandemic, was a parade of gala dresses and luxury brands, in which the legs, necklines and “bling” competed with the emotion of making something normal”.

Vanessa Claudio, host of Suelta La Sopa, was one of the celebrities who stood out. The dress was a design by Jose Alarcon, and thanks to her the metallic colors stood out in style both through the top of the piece, and with her silver sandals. Her long brown hair was also one of the great protagonists. I have recalled a trend that Jennifer López also usually highlights.

Jomari Goyso, fashion critic for El Gordo y la Flaca, also highlighted the metallic trend in Latin red carpets, which go hand in hand with transparencies. However, this is not something that he considers entirely positive, as it is still very repetitive.

“The trend of transparent metallic fabric continues with force, which since 2019 we are seeing it in Latin music events in artists like Thalia, in Premios Juvenile; Belinda, in La Voz México and last night with Gaby #spino in Los Billboards (which is the one that I liked the most because she put her hair back and the design was better appreciated ”, said Jomari.

“I can no longer do so much about the designs) 🙏 dresses by the Dominican designer Giannina Azar (congratulations friend) .. (my dear artists please for Latin Grammy let’s try new things because you know what I’m going to say if I see one more dress similar to these. ÓSEA next! “, concluded the Spaniard.



