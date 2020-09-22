Vanessa Bryant responds to her mother’s harsh accusations

Vanessa Bryant is still getting used to life without her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died in a tragic helicopter crash in January. However, now the widow of legendary basketball player Kobe Braynt has to face a painful new chapter in her life: the harsh accusations her mother has leveled on her.

The mother-in-law of the basketball legend, Sofía Urieta offered an exclusive interview to the program El Gordo y La Flaca in which she assured that after the death of her son-in-law, her daughter threw her out of her house and left her without a roof or a car .

Before the harsh words of her mother, Vanessa reacted and contradicted her mother’s version through a statement in which she clarified her position. “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly, and yet my mother had the audacity to do an interview in which she spoke negatively of me, while shedding some tears for a car and a house that were not in her name,” she said, hurt .

Kobe Bryant’s widow assured that for 20 years she and her husband supported their mother, also hinted that Sofía made a montage to show an abandonment on her part in front of television cameras.

“She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied the apartment I provided for her, and put the furniture away to make it look like she doesn’t have my support. My husband and I have supported her financially for the past 20 years and continue to do so, in addition to his monthly alimony, “he commented.

In addition, she denied that her mother was with her in these hard times that she is living for the loss of her husband and daughter.

“Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present, nor has she supported us emotionally after my husband and daughter passed away,” he said.

To end this statement, Vanessa expressed her wish that this mediatic family drama end in these words. “Now I see what is most important to my mother and it is more than painful. I hope that everything that is coming out of our personal relationship ends here,” he said.



