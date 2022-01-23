VanEck Manager: Waiting For These Bottoms Now On Bitcoin!

Gabor Gurbacs of VanEck believes that Bitcoin (BTC) falling below $30,200 could lead to a drop to $20,000. The leading crypto expert of the VanEck fund believes that $30,200 is a critical point for Bitcoin’s further price action. Details are on Kriptokoin.com. You can see the Bitcoin (BTC) price and detailed market data here.

20 thousand people have been talked about for Bitcoin

Gabor Gurbacs, VanEck’s Head of Digital Assets, was on Twitter to comment on the current Bitcoin price drop and MicroStrategy’s bet on flagship crypto. Gurbacs is issuing a bearish warning to BTC holders, but it all depends on which direction Bitcoin moves from the current position. The manager expresses the view that “there may be a serious relaxation towards $20,000”. Gurbacs tweeted an opinion that aligns with the opinion of Bitcoin-hating gold-hungry Peter Schiff, published Friday: If Bitcoin drops below $30,000, a crash is likely.

Gabor Gurbacs expects BTC to drop to $20,000 if it drops below $32,000; and he believes the latter is an important level for BTC. Also, this is the average price of a total of 124,000 Bitcoins currently held by MicroStrategy. So far, MSTR has dropped more than 31 percent year-over-year, so the company has lost its gains in BTC last year. Overall, Gurbacs adds that the way BTC behaves this weekend could determine what happens to the markets on Monday.

Gurbacs also tweeted that there is plenty of liquid capital in the market that financial institutions want to invest in. Many did not enter BTC when it was trading at $10,000 and then missed its all-time high rally to $68,000. Therefore, the crypto director at VanEck assumes that they can jump on the Bitcoin train when the price drops. This is because central banks print a lot of money, inflation is high, and many investors do not trust bonds under current market conditions.