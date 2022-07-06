Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent shows off recent breast augmentation in new photo

Wa-wa Vanderpump! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent presented the results of her recent breast augmentation surgery on Independence Day weekend.

“Cleavage to my chest,” a colleague from the Utah native Sheana Shay signed a photo of the two on Instagram on Tuesday, July 5. 37-year-old Shay was wearing a revealing red bikini, and 31-year-old Kent rocked a bikini top with an American flag and black. swimming trunks, perfect for a holiday.

The La La Beauty founder underwent the procedure in early June, eight months after breaking up with ex-fiance Randall Emmett, with whom she has a 15-month-old daughter Ocean. Their relationship ended in October 2021 after she accused him of cheating.

After their controversial breakup, the author of “Give Them Lala” told the Los Angeles Times that the producer of “Midnight in the Millet” once knocked her to the ground when she tried to grab his phone after confronting him about his alleged infidelity.

“He ran after me, grabbed me and threw me to the ground,” Kent said in an article about Emmett’s alleged violations published on Thursday, June 30. tried to snatch it [Emmett’s phone] out of my hands.”

The representative of the producer of Hard Kill, Sally Hofmeister, denied the accusations made against the background of their battle for Ocean in court. “These allegations are false and are part of an already familiar smear campaign organized by Randall’s ex—fiancee to influence their custody dispute,” she told the publication. “Lala Kent lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to gain full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press and stay relevant on reality TV.”

More allegations of abuse were made in the disclosure, including several allegations of sexual harassment by Emmett. One aspiring actress claimed that she had to “provide sexual services” to get an acting job from a Miami native.

According to the report, the Irish producer and his company Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films are currently facing several lawsuits alleging misleading and civil fraud that took place in various business transactions. Emmett rejected all the allegations presented in the report.

According to her “Pump Rules” partner Ariana Madix, Kent has apparently worked out the drama enough.

“Lala is one of those people who always land on their feet. She [also] has a really great support system. Her mom and her brother are really wonderful, and they are always there for her and Ocean,” Madix said. “I just think she’s grown out of this situation a lot. I really think that whoever comes next, they better be good. It would be better if they were solid. It would be better if there were no more of these frauds.”