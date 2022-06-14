Vanderpump Rules: Brittany told why she missed Stassi’s wedding

Brittany Cartwright, the former star of Vanderpump Rules, told fans why she and her husband Jax Taylor did not attend the Italian wedding of co-star Stassi Schroeder. Stassi and Jax used to date, but after a serious quarrel, they seem to have become friends. Despite the fact that none of them appeared on the Bravo show, fans thought that everyone finally got along.

After leaving the show, Brittany and Jax welcomed their son Cruz into the world and are about to return to Jax’s home state, Florida. While the model made it clear that there was no way he and his wife would be filming the show out of their own principles, Bravo’s fans were not fooled and knew all along that he had been let go from the show. Both Jax and Britannie kept a relatively low profile, but recently hit the news after not responding to an invitation to Stassi and Beau’s wedding.

Brittany took to the Betches Moms podcast to explain that she and Jax decided not to attend the wedding at the last minute, noting that they had “valid reasons.” While there were rumors that the villain and his fiancee behaved intentionally, Britannie stated that she would never cancel “a million years” without a goal. Apparently, the passport of the son of Jax and Brittany Cruz was not delivered on time, and their nanny died in the family, leaving them in trouble.

While Brittany admitted to feeling some regret over the way she broke the news, she also told listeners there was more to the female feud. Despite the fact that the Kentucky native could not speak freely about their problems, she expressed hope for their future. The former “Vanderpump Rules” stars did everything together, including playing with their children, but in recent months viewers have noticed a split. Brittany shared that she would give Stassi some time, and hopefully the situation would sort itself out.

Brittany wasn’t the only member of the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” who wasn’t present at the wedding. Tom Sandoval was never sent an invitation, and Sheana Shay withdrew her invitation. The only remaining cast members who were invited were Stassi’s best friend, Katie Maloney, and her future ex-husband Tom Schwartz. Beau was just as offended as Stassi, as he claimed he was told Brittany and Jax weren’t going to ever come to their wedding. While the four may be on the losing end, fans hope that they will be able to solve their problems and forge their once-strong friendship.