Vanderpump Rules alumni Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrate son Cruz’s first birthday: photos from the party

What a home run! Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor celebrated the birth of their own “rookie” with a baseball party for their son Cruz.

Vanderpump Rules graduates staged an all-American party to celebrate Cruz’s landmark first birthday, with red, white and blue balloons, a pit with balloons and lots of sweets on Saturday, April 16. There was even a “Dugout for adults”. a bar that served alcoholic beverages to proud parents and their friends. The Kentucky native, 33, and her husband, 42, were wearing baseball jerseys, and Cruz, 12 months, was wearing a Rookie of the Year T-shirt.

Cartwright, who survived pregnancy along with several of her Bravo colleagues, also invited many of her children to the party. Lala Kent, for her part, shared a picture on Instagram Story where 13-month-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex-fiance Randall Emmet, meets Mickey Mouse at a party. However, 15-month-old daughter Stassi Schroeder Hartford was afraid of the Disney character in a separate story from the festivities.

The reality TV couple, who married in June 2019, welcomed Cruz in April 2021, months after they left the Bravo franchise to focus on their growing family.

“My cute handsome boy is 1 year old today!!! It’s been the best year of my life, I love this little boy more than I could have imagined,” Cartwright wrote on Instagram on Thursday, April 12. — Being your mom has brought so much joy and happiness into my life. A year ago, you changed our lives forever in the most perfect way. You are what I am most proud of and the most special gift. I can’t believe it’s been a year, but you’re the sweetest, sweetest, funniest, smartest boy. Mom and Dad love you more than you’ll ever know. Happy first birthday, my son. ❤️ 💙 👑 ».

Taylor, for his part, was amazed at how quickly time has passed since he first became a parent.

“Where would I start, this year has been the best year of our lives,” the Michigan native wrote in his own social media tribute on Thursday. “It seems only yesterday I was driving at a snail’s pace on my way home from the hospital, you brought so much joy and happiness into our lives, and we are so happy that we have such a charming, cute, smart, incredibly funny, little boy. Watching you grow every day was absolutely incredible. …I’m so proud every day, buddy, it’s an honor to be your father. I love you more than anything in the world and I plan to do everything in my power to give you the best possible life.”

Although the former SUR bartender became a loving father, at first he was wary of raising their little boy.

Scroll below to see pictures from Cruz’s first birthday:

All about Cruz

Proud parents cooed over their son while he was digging into his cake on Saturday.

Fun with balloons

Cruz liked to play in the pool with a ball at a party.

Birthday party

Cruz had a Vanderpump date with Ocean, Hartford and a few other little friends.

VIP guest

Cartwright and Cruz danced with Mickey Mouse during the celebration.

Sweet pleasure

On Saturday, the guests tasted a three-tiered cake and an assortment of chocolate bars.

The King of the Castle

Cruz wore a miniature crown with the inscription “one” to mark the occasion.

Name in the light

The couple ordered lamps with the inscription “The Year of the novice Cruise” for lighting behind the pool in the backyard.