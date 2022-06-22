“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Douthat Broke Up with Boyfriend Alex Menash After 2 Years, Denying a Reunion with Ex Carter

Closing their chapter. Kristen Douthat and boyfriend Alex Menash broke up after two years of relationship.

The dating history of the actors of the “Vanderpump Rules”

“Moving day is hard,” the 39—year-old former “Vanderpump Rules” star captioned a sentimental selfie on Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 21, while leaving home, which she and Menake briefly shared. “Leaving the memories behind is even harder. I send a lot of love to everyone who has such a DAY.”

Douthat called it a “really sad day,” tearfully thanking her friend Zach Wickham, who helped pack her things. “Silver lining: I got my cute chairs from the warehouse,” she captioned another story.

The Bravo personality also uploaded a photo of her standing in front of a mirror. “Goodbye, sweet home,” she wrote. “We had so many amazing memories… no matter how hard it is, my current mood is gratitude.”

Celebrity Breakups of 2022: The stars who broke up this year

A few days before, Douthat apparently hinted at the end of her relationship with an Instagram caption about representing the “new me,” and fans were quick to speculate about her status in the comments. One sharp-eyed social media user noted that the designer of James May’s T-shirts and Menash are no longer subscribed to each other on the platform.

The former employee of SUR responded to the comments of several fans, explaining that her relationship with Menake just “didn’t work out.” In the screenshots shared by the Bravo fan account, she added: “Alex is a wonderful person whom I love and respect very much.”

When another user wondered if Douthat would return with the former Brian Carter, who bears his last name, the reality TV star denied the rumors. “Carter and I are friends,” she replied. “Nothing else. Period. Everyone stop speculating.”

The biggest feuds under the “Vanderpump Rules” — and how things are today

Us Weekly reported on Doute’s affair with Menake in April 2020, a month before they became official on Instagram. “It makes my heart so happy! You deserve all the happiness in the world, my love,” said then-co-star Sheana Shay in May 2020. “You have such a big heart, and you always give and put others first! It’s YOUR turn to be happy!!!!! @menache2society ❤️❤️❤️ all feelings”.

Later that month, the Michigan native shared more details about how she contacted Menake. “I really took my time with Alex, and I really needed to just lay it all out and say this is who I am. That’s what I’ve been through. You have a choice, and it’s cool anyway,” she told Us exclusively, calling a drama—free relationship “refreshing.”

At the time, Douthat hoped fans would see more Menace in the “Vanderpump Rules,” but in June 2020, she was fired for racially insensitive behavior in the past. Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also dropped from the network before Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their departures.