Van-office: Nissan’s concept brings a truly mobile office

Influenced by the home office wave during the covid-19 pandemic, Nissan unveiled a curious concept model of the NV350 Caravan van. Called the Office Pod, the vehicle transforms the interior into an office.

Presented during the virtual edition of Tokyo Auto Salon 2021, the model features a modular structure at the rear. Thus, the space accommodates all the basic items that a person needs to work at home – or anywhere else.

With a smart internal design, the Nissan NV350 Office Pod features a work desk and the luxurious Cosm chair from the Herman Miller Cosm brand. In addition to shelves and vinyl finish, the vehicle also has a built-in coffee maker.

Another highlight of this version is the possibility to slide the modular structure out of the rear of the van. With that, the person can really work outdoors whenever he wishes.

Nissan’s mobile office also features a small resting area on the vehicle’s roof. Thus, the space has a small lounge chair and a large parasol. Apparently, the only flaw in the concept model is the absence of a bathroom.

A Vehicle for Digital Nomads

As stated, the Office Pod version of the Nissan NV350 Caravan is a concept project. Thus, the model developed by the Japanese automaker should not be manufactured and officially launched to the general public.

On the other hand, motorhomes and trailers were again used by the public of digital nomads. With that, it is possible to say that there is a market formed by people who wish to have a mobile office and that can be explored by the brand.

Watch the video presented by Nissan during the Tokyo Auto Salon 2021: