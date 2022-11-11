Van Dijk is out, and Tiago is out of the list of seven Liverpool players at the World Cup

On Friday, the Netherlands and Spain presented their World Cup squads, and Jurgen Klopp now knows which Liverpool players will travel to Qatar at the end of this month.

As expected, the captain of the Netherlands national team Virgil van Dijk was included in Louis van Gaal’s 26-man squad, but Thiago was not included in the Spanish national team.

A total of seven Liverpool players will take part in the tournament, which starts on Sunday, November 20.

That’s less than clubs like Man City and Chelsea, who probably have about twice as many players in Qatar.

Liverpool players are going to the World Cup

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Wednesday, June 27, 2018: Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group E match in Russia between Serbia and Brazil at Spartak Stadium.

Alisson – Brazil

Fabinho — Brazil

Ibrahima Konate – France

Trent Alexander-Arnold — England

Jordan Henderson — England

Darwin Nunez — Uruguay

Virgil van Dijk – Netherlands

Other reds called up are Brazilians Alisson and Fabinho, Englishmen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson, and Darwin Nunez from Uruguay.

Thiago and Roberto Firmino may be the Liverpool players who are most disappointed not to be involved, as they have been active for Spain and Brazil respectively in recent years.

Luis Enrique decided to choose younger midfielders for his Spain national team, and Thiago missed only a minor role at Euro 2020.

His last call-up came at the end of last season, but despite being one of Liverpool’s most stable players this season, he will not appear in Qatar.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Firmino missed the Brazilian final 26, while Tite chose the likes of Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal and Richard Allison from Tottenham.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Monday, July 11, 2022: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a training session at the Rajamangala National Stadium on the second day of the club’s Asian tour before a friendly match against Manchester United.

Liverpool players who are not in Qatar will go to a mid-season training camp in Dubai, while the Reds will play friendly matches against teams such as Lyon and Milan before returning to competitive action.

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Tiago, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Firmino are among the senior players Klopp will use at half-time.

This Saturday’s Premier League encounter with Southampton marks the Reds’ last match in almost six weeks, with their first League Cup match away to Man City starting in the week beginning December 19.

Despite the fact that this is a difficult draw on paper, there is every chance that Liverpool will be able to name a stronger side than their rivals, the vast majority of whose team will still be recovering from their exploits in Qatar.