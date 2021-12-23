Vampyr Is Free On The Epic Games Store

Vampyr, the action game with RPG elements from Dontnod Entertainment is free for a limited time on the Epic Games Store. The title about a doctor converted into a vampire stays free until tomorrow, December 24, at 1:00 pm (GMT) as part of the Epic Games store’s year-end celebration.

In Vampyr, players control Dr. Jonathan Reid, who was recently turned into a vampire. Now, he must live the duality of finding a cure for the flu, which has been plaguing the population, while at the same time he is destined to feed on the people he seeks to cure. The story takes place in the streets of London in 1918.

It may be December, but spooky season is eternal 🧛‍♂️ Claim Vampyr for free on the Epic Games Store, right now!https://t.co/1bzgT8Rlyy pic.twitter.com/auzERdPMHM — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 23, 2021

Since last week, on the 16th, Epic is releasing daily a game that can be redeemed, downloaded and played for free by all registered players in the online store. In all, 15 free games will be released until December 30th.

According to Twitter user Wario64, the next free game, which becomes available tomorrow afternoon, should be Pathfinder: Kingmaker. On Saturday, the 25th, according to the Fortnite Insider website, the free title could be Prey.

In addition to the free games, the Epic Games Store has a Christmas promotion that offers up to 75% off on several selected games and add-ons. You can take advantage of the offers until the 6th of January 2022.