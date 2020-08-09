Vampyr for under 14 € on Steam in the Humble Bundle

Humble Choice in August offers a new portfolio of 12 titles to choose from among its subscribers. Vampyr, Wargroove and Call of Cthulhu stand out.

Twelve are the games selected for the month of August. You can see the complete list below:

Wargroove

Vampyr

Hello Neighbor + Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek

Call of Cthulhu

Little Big Workshop

Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition

Automachef

Through the Darkest of Times

American Fugitive

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters

We Were Here Together

A Case of Distrust

Vampyr obtained in this house a rating of 8.5 out of 10. In our analysis we pointed out the virtues of Dontnod’s work at the script level, which made you “reflect together with its protagonist”. By counterpoint, the combat system was certainly improvable, as was its performance. And it is that the narrative approach of this bundle also extends to Call of Cthulhu, with a Cyanide that embraced the myth of the submerged.

The website promotes during this month the possibility of getting all the games in the promotion if you are a subscriber of the Premium or Classic mode until next September 4. Going Premium requires a fee of € 17.99 per month, which gives you access to the Humble Trove (a repository of DRM-free games and prototypes) and a 20% discount in your own store.

If, on the other hand, you prefer something lighter, for € 13.99 you can adhere to the basic mode, which offers you the possibility of choosing 3 games from among those selected and the same advantages as premium, with the exception that the discount in the store passes to be only 10%. All games received are redeemable through Steam.



