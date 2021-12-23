Vampyr, A New Free Game On The Epic Games Store

Vampyr is the new free game available on the Epic Games Store as part of its Christmas promotion. We tell you what steps you must follow to download it. Epic Games Store unveils its new free game as part of the Christmas in-store campaign. Vampyr is the chosen one for the next 24 hours, who will take over from Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden. You will find the vampire adventure of Dontnod at no additional cost until December 23 at 17:00 (CET).

When you complete the redemption, it will be linked to your profile in the client forever. We must remind you that it is the full version, that is, you will not find restriction of any type of content.

London, 1918. You are Dr. Jonathan Reid, recently turned vampire. As a doctor, you must find the cure for the flu that decimates the population. As a vampire, you are condemned to feed on those whom you have sworn to cure ”, reveals the editor in a press release. “Will you embrace your inner monster? Survive and fight against vampire hunters, undead skals and other supernatural creatures. Use your cursed powers to manipulate and delve into the lives of those around you and decide who will be your next victim. “