Vampire: The Masquerade will star in a battle royale

Sharkmob anticipates his first job, a battle royale as part of the Vampire: The Masquerade license. It will arrive in 2021. They publish their first trailer.

The Vampire: The Masquerade license will have a new game in 2021. Although we do not know its name, we know that it will be focused on multiplayer action with a battle royale scheme. It is run by Sharkmob, an independent studio that has yet to launch any projects since its founding in 2017.

In the description of the trailer, barely 32 seconds long, we can see the intentions of the team. “Choose your style of play, alone or in company, fighting rivals and the hostile entity that is determined to exterminate all vampires. Use your supernatural powers, weapons and blood to increase your strength in order to hunt, fight and survive the night ”, they conclude.

We know the location of the game: the streets of Prague. Sharkmob currently has two offices, one in the city of Malmö, Sweden, and the other in London. It was founded by former members of Massive Entertainment and IO Interactive.

The study currently points to the development of three games, one of them the one that gives rise to these lines. They themselves classify the other two remaining as “very ambitious Triple A quality projects powered by Unreal Engine.” Each office takes care of one. “It’s no secret that we love action, social and online experiences, so you can be sure these games will feature these elements,” they comment. They develop for PC and next-generation consoles.

In the case of the license, the most anticipated title in the short term is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, although it seems that its release will take longer in time. The news of the loss of key people in the team continues, as happened recently with its narrative designer, Cara Ellison. In August they announced two layoffs, one that of their former creative director, Ka’ai Cluney, and the one who until then was another of the narrative designers, Brian Mitsoda.



