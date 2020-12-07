Vampire: The Masquerade – One More Postponement for Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 won’t arrive until the second half of next year.Hardsuit Labs announced that they have once again postponed the decision for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, one of the most anticipated role-playing games of 2020. The developer previously shared that the game will not be ready before 2021.

Now, Paradox Interactive CEO Ebba Ljungerud stated that the game will not be ready before the second half of 2021. Ljungerud also hints that one of the reasons for the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 delay was because he had to do it for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S | X. The CEO also made a reference that Sony and Microsoft do not have many development kits due to the pandemic.

The play also suffered a major blow, losing its main authors Cara Ellison and Brian Mitsoda earlier this year.

In the game where you will enter the World of Darkness and rise in the vampire society, you will experience Seattle, a city full of attractive, dangerous characters and factions. Your choices and plans will change the balance of power in this sequel to the cult classic.



