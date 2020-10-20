Vampire: The Masquerade – loses more key personnel

After the removal of the creative director and narrative manager, one of the narrative designers left the project.

It seems that Vampire: The Masquerade -Bloodlines 2 is going to have to resurface like vampires, from the dead, at least that’s what the latest moves at Hardsuit Labs and Paradox Interactive convey. The project has just lost another of its thinking heads, nothing more and nothing less than the narrative designer Cara Ellison, who has left the studio. This has been recognized by the company after several players detected that the developer had erased all traces of the video game in her biography of social networks. Additionally, League of Geeks recently announced their hiring.

“We can confirm that Cara Ellison has decided to leave Hardsuit Labs, so she is no longer working on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2,” a Paradox representative said. “Cara infused the project with fresh ideas, and many of her contributions will remain in the game when it launches next year. We appreciate her work on Bloodlines 2 and we wish her the best in all her future professional adventures ”, concludes the statement, without informing about the reasons for this march.

Delay and dismissal of personnel

This production was scheduled for 2020, but the studio announced that they would not reach the scheduled date, so we will have to wait until 2021 to enjoy this role-playing experience. In the statement, they noted that they had not yet reached the quality standards they expected, so “the goal of launching the game” this year was no longer a possibility. “Moving a release date is one of the changes we are going to make to make sure we offer the best possible experience to players,” they said.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has had problems with some of the most important figures in the project. Ka’ai Cluney, creative director, and Brian Mitsoda, narrative designer, were fired last August.



