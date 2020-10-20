Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 with casualties

The Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 team has suffered some casualties recently, and now one more name has been added to that list: Cara Ellison, who worked in the post of senior narrative designer.

“We confirm that Cara Ellison has decided to leave Hardsuit Labs and is no longer working on Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. Cara brought fresh ideas to the project and many of his contributions will be present in the game that will be released next year. We thank you for your help in Bloodlines 2 and we wish you the best in your future endeavors ”, confirmed the distributor Paradox Interactive to the PC Gamer website.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to Cara, the team also lost narrative leader Brian Mitsoada and creative director Ka’ai Clunney, both leaving production of the game in August.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released in 2021, at a date to be announced later.



