Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 will not air in 2021

Paradox Interactive confirms this change of roles and anticipates that the video game will not be published this year, but later. Official statement.

Paradox Interactive has issued an official statement on the occasion of the presentation of its financial results for 2020 to confirm that Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 will not be released in 2021. Likewise, the long-awaited video game of the vampiric role changes its development studio, already It will not be Hardsuit Labs, leaving the project, but another team to be determined.

The news evidences, however, the need for more time to be carried out; and shows the will of the publisher to carry it out despite the possible vicissitudes. The game has not been canceled.

“This is a very important game for us”

Due to the effects of COVID-19, which precipitated changes in the release roadmap in ongoing productions, Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 is no stranger to this circumstance. “All this affects the development of Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2,” they begin by saying, after explaining the economic vicissitudes experienced in 2020, which led to a delay of the current protagonist to sometime in 2021.

“We have made the decision to delay the release even further, we will not release the game in 2021. We have also decided that Hardsuit Labs will stop leading the development of Bloodlines 2 and have begun a collaboration with another new partner studio to finalize the development of the game.” , expand, without specifying the name of that team. Paradox calls the decision “difficult”, but they are convinced of it.

On the other hand, the game’s official Twitter account makes clear the relevance of the game in the company’s catalog: “This is a very important game for us and it has been an ambitious project from the beginning. In order to achieve our goals with it, we have come to the conclusion that a change is necessary and, therefore, more time is needed for its development ”, they argue.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 is still in development by an unknown studio, it will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series and PC; optimized on new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.