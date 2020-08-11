Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 se retrasa a 2021

The Paradox and Hardsuit Labs video game will be expected until next year; its release is expected for the current generation, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is officially delayed until 2021. The video game developed by Hardsuit Labs and edited by Paradox Interactive will be requested until the next year on a date yet to be determined, the Swedish company has communicated through a message issued through the social network Twiter.

“[…] we have made the difficult decision that we need more time”

Today we have an important announcement in regards to the release date of Bloodlines 2. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/M3xR5qOOpN — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) August 11, 2020

Both parties sign a statement in which they express the main reason that has led them to make this decision, which nonetheless implies missing the Christmas period and the opportunity to coincide with the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X, two platforms where it was confirmed. “Our goal has always been to offer the best game possible”, they begin by saying; a goal that still stands.

“Due to the quality standards and ambitions we have set ourselves, we have made the difficult decision that we need more time. This means that our goal of launching the game in 2020 is no longer possible, ”they add. “Moving a release date is one of the changes that we are going to make to ensure we offer the best possible experience to the players,” they emphasize, and they assure that this decision has not been taken lightly, it is deliberate.

Not surprisingly, they urge the user community to be on the lookout for upcoming news related to this Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, whose collector’s edition was revealed a few weeks ago.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released sometime in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X, where it will have the Optimized seal; which means that you can take advantage of the hardware features of the Microsoft console with examples such as 4K resolution and 60 FPS, hardware accelerated DirectX raytracing, faster loading times and other benefits such as Smart Delivery, a guarantee that will make it easy for us to always play games. the best possible version and only buy the game once. If we buy the Xbox One version and then want to play it on Xbox Series X, we will play the native version of the latter.



