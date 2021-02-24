Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 delayed

Publisher Paradox Interactive announced on Tuesday that Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has been postponed indefinitely. In a statement, the company explained that developer Hardsuit Lab is no longer in charge of the project, but that the title is still in development.

“This game is very important for us and has been an ambitious project since the beginning. In order to achieve our goals, we came to the conclusion that a change was needed and, as a result, more development time is required ”, says an excerpt from the Paradox Interactive text.

The company thanked Hardsuit Lab for its efforts and commented that the work done by the developers was “huge”. “We hope that you, the community, will also appreciate their contribution to Bloodline 2.”

In case you are unable to access the website, you can read the Bloodlines 2 Development Update right here. pic.twitter.com/kdTp5gpBJe — Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) February 23, 2021

Because of the postponement without a new date, as of today no more pre-sale orders will be accepted for the title.

Series of problems

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has been struggling behind the scenes for some time. The first forecast was that it would be launched in the first quarter of 2020. The date was not met and the launch was scheduled for the end of last year, which also did not occur.

In the last month of August, when it was announced that the game would be published in 2021, a new bomb: the dismissal of screenwriter Brian Mitsoda, who joined Ka’ai Cluney (creative director) who had previously been shut down.

Despite the series of problems, Paradox promised to update fans on the progress of the project in the coming months. Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 remains confirmed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.