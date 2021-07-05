Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Confirms Its Requirements on PC

Vampire: We tell you what type of hardware you will need to run this new video game in the series, a free-to-play battle royale. Still no date.E3 2021 was the setting chosen to show Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, a game that attracted attention not only for being based on this universe, but also for the kind of title they have designed. Sharkmob AB has opted for the free-to-play battle royale, so all players will have the opportunity to download it at no additional cost (free, but with microtransactions). The video game, which will be released exclusively for PC, has revealed its minimum and recommended requirements.

“A dirty betrayal has caused a war between the vampires, whose existence was already threatened by the Entity, a secret society that pursues them to exterminate them all,” they explain in the official synopsis. “Use your supernatural powers, your weapons and intelligence in this third person battle royale to dominate the night and restore the Masquerade.” Players must feed on the blood to enhance their powers and strengthen their supernatural abilities and senses. The story will take place in Prague, so non-vampires will have to be careful when going out at night.

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: i5-8600 / Ryzen 1600X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics card: GTX 1070 / RX 5600 XT or better

DirectX: version 11

Network: broadband

Hard disk: 20 GB of free space

Additional Notes: Recommended when using an SSD hard drive

Recommended Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: i7-8700K / Ryzen 5 3600X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics card: RTX 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT or better

DirectX: version 11

Hard disk: 20 GB of free space

Additional Notes: Recommended when using an SSD hard drive

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt has no confirmed release date yet.