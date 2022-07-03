Vampire Survivors: How to unlock the missing No

MissingNo, also known as “missingNo” and “missingNo”, is a secret playable character in Vampire Survivors who starts each stage with random stats and an axe or death spiral as the initial weapon. Needless to say, playing MissingNo is quite chaotic, as the character must be a kind of glitch with its unique initial attribute. Due to the impracticality of the gameplay and the problems with balancing this secret character in Vampire Survivors, the developer decided to remove MissingNo in patch 0.2.12, replacing them with a Red Death Mask, also known as the Red Death.

To unlock the Red Death, a replacement for the missing But in Vampire Survivors, players must reach the stage time limit, after which an enemy boss named Death will appear every minute. The best way to defeat Death is with the help of the Crimson Shroud and the Endless Corridor, the evolutions of Laurel and the Sentinel Lancet, respectively. These evolutions require the player to reach the Sacred Ban after killing the Moon of Trinacria in the Moonlight during a Lunar Eclipse. After the fans collect the Yellow Sign from the Sacred Prohibition, four new items will appear at each stage: the Left Metaglio, the Right Metaglio, a Silver Ring and a Gold Ring.

To get the “Endless Corridor” weapon in Vampire Survivors, players must develop a Clock Lancet by upgrading it to level 7 with a Level 9 Silver Ring and a Level 9 Gold Ring. Similarly, the evolution of the Crimson Shroud is achieved by raising the level of the Laurel to 7, and then reaching level 9 for both the Metaglio of the Left and the Metaglio of the Right. Once players have these two items, they can easily defeat Death to unlock the Red Death, the missing successor to N▯ in Vampire Survivors.

Unlocking the Missing No in Vampire Survivors

Naturally, there will still be Vampire Survivors fans who will want to skip No in their game list. Although there is no official way to unlock this secret character using an older build, players can change their save file by editing the game code. However, according to the developer, this deprives them of the right to technical support or updates in Vampire Survivors.

However, here are the steps to modify the game files to get the missing number:

Step 1. Browse the local game files through the Steam client or File Explorer. Step 2. Go to Resources — application — webpack — renderer. Step 3. Make a backup copy of SaveDataBackup.sav before opening the file in a text editor. Step 4. Search. for “Purchased Characters” and “Unlocked Characters” and add “FINO” to the end of these lists. Step 5: Delete the sequence of characters after the checksum at the very end of the text. Step 6: Copy the text of the entire file and go to SHA256 Online. Step 7: Paste the text into the input field and then copy the results from the output. Step 8: Go back to SaveDataBackup.sav and paste the output text into empty quotes after the checksum at the end. 9. Launch Vampire Survivors on Steam and select “Restore Backup” in the settings to restart the game. This reset will cause MissingNo to become available again.