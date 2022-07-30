Vampire Survivors: How to unlock Giorunton

Gyorunton is an armless blue—yellow three-headed dragon, a playable character in the Vampire Survivors game. He starts each stage with a Bracelet, a weapon that shoots a hail of cloud sparks at random targets. Players can turn these weapons into Bi-Bracelets and Tri-Bracelets without the need for any passive weapons. As for the unique starting characteristics of the dragon, Gyorunton starts with 300 maximum health, +30% strength and +2 rebirth thanks to two additional heads. This Vampire Survivors character can also open evolutions in any treasure chest, regardless of any other conditions.

However, playing for Giorunton in Vampire Survivors is not without drawbacks. In particular, this character receives a +1% Curse at each level — a parameter that determines the speed, health and frequency of enemies. The Gyorunton Curse passive has no limit, which means that mobs will constantly become stronger and appear more often as time passes on the stage. Conversely, this bonus penalty goes well with the guaranteed discovery of Gyorunton Evolution in treasures. The more opponents appear, the higher the level for the player, and a reliable source of Evolutions means that the dragon can evolve faster than other playable characters in Vampire Survivors.

To unlock Hyorunton in Vampire Survivors, players must last 15 minutes in Boss Rash with only one weapon. Boss Rash is a new challenge stage that becomes available after fans unlock hyper modes for five regular stages, including Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, Dairy Plant, Gallo Tower and Cappella Magna. As the name suggests, Boss Rash is an arena that spawns wave after wave of bosses that players have faced in previous stages. Naturally, bosses are harder to defeat than ordinary enemies or elite mobs, which makes this stage quite difficult.

Unlocking Hyorunton in Vampire Survivors

Reaching the 15-minute mark in Boss Rash is undoubtedly difficult using only one weapon, but there are some tricks that players can use to make their efforts more manageable. First, players are encouraged to unlock Mindbender, a relic in Vampire Survivors that allows players to change the appearance of certain characters and limit the maximum number of weapons before starting a stage. Fans can unlock Mindbender by typing “teleportustomars” on the main menu screen.

Alternatively, players can use Game Killer (0), an Arcana obtained after defeating Ender in Cappella Magna. This Arcana stops gaining experience by turning XP gems into explosive projectiles, which helps the character avoid acquiring new weapons. Finally, don’t forget to step on the blue pressure plate on the left side of Boss Rush arena. This mechanic moves the time forward to the next minute, allowing players to unlock the character of Gyorunton 15 minutes faster in Vampire Survivors.