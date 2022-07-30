Vampire Survivors: How to Unlock Boss Rush

Bosh Rash is a challenge stage in Vampire Survivors, which involves enemy waves of bosses from all stages with increased health. For every minute that has passed, the HP multiplier of all enemies increases by × 0.1 without restrictions. In addition, this map contains two pressure plates that appear every 30 seconds. Firstly, the blue pressure plate is marked with an hourglass symbol, and if players activate this mechanic in Vampire Survivors, the stage will skip the time until the beginning of the next minute. The other pressure plate is red and marked with a skull symbol. If you step on this pressure plate, there will be a wave of bosses currently on the field. These two signs will stop appearing after the 9:30 mark.

The Bosh Rash Challenge stage in Vampire Survivors is strange in that it features items outside the arena that are inaccessible to the player character. In particular, Floor Chicken ×2, Orologions×2, Nduja Fritta×1 and Rosary ×1 are items that appear outside the map. In addition, all passive stage items, with the exception of Torron’s box, appear outside the arena.

To collect these useful but unusual items in Bosh Rash, Vampire Survivors fans must activate the Arcana known as Mad Groove (VIII). This Arcana automatically causes all stage items, pick-up items, experience gems and light sources to move to the player’s character every two minutes. Accordingly, Mad Groove (VIII) is considered the only legitimate means of accessing oddly placed items in Boss Rush. Players can unlock this particular Arcana by reaching the 31st minute in the Mad Forest.

Unlocking Boss Rash in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Bosh Rash in Vampire Survivors, fans must unlock hyper mode for all 5 regular levels, including Mad Forest, Inlaid Library, Dairy Plant, Gallo Tower and Cappella Magna. Below is a list of information on how to unlock each of these stages and their hyper-modes in Vampire Survivors:

Mad Forest: Unlocked by default|Hyper Mode: Becomes available when players defeat the Giant Blue Venus at the 25:00 mark. Inlaid Library: unlocks when reaching level 20 in the Mad Forest | Hyper Mode: Becomes available when players defeat a Non-Bufferite at around 25:00. Dairy: unlocks when reaching level 40 in the Inlaid Library | Hyper Mode: becomes available when players defeat the Guardian of the Sword at around 25:00. Gallo Tower: unlocks when you reach level 60 at the Dairy | Hyper Mode: Becomes available when players defeat a Giant Enemy Crab at the 25:00 mark. Capella Magna: Unlocks after passing Holy Forbidden, a hidden stage available after defeating Lunar Trinacria at 14:00 | Hyper Mode: Becomes available after players defeat Trinacria at the 25:00 mark.