Vampire in the garden: Momo and Fine – friends, sisters or something more?

The plot highlights from all five episodes of “Vampire in the Garden” are discussed in this article. Netflix presents a unique take on classic fantasy lore in Vampire in the Garden, a world where supernatural creatures are rampant and people are forced to hide on the plain. a sight behind the veil of light destroying demons. The war has left both sides bitter and distrustful of each other, so relationships between humans and vampires are forbidden, as each species is encouraged to stick to its own.

However, when a vampire Queen named Lady Fine accidentally bumps into an inquisitive person, the idea of a peaceful Eden reawakens in her soul, and Momo and Fine defy all obstacles in their attempts to be together. Sounds pretty romantic, right?

Lady Fine and Aria

Viewers are not gifted with the full backstory of Lady Fine, and they are left to fill in a lot of gaps, with only a few memories and random conversations to work with. It became obvious that Aria was a person in search of Eden, where she could live in peace with Fine, but, unfortunately, she died before she could realize her dream. There is no denying that Fine and Aria loved each other very much, but the true nature of their relationship is never discussed. Their affection, however, seemed to extend further than friendship.

What is disturbing about the subtext is not the connection between a vampire and a human, but rather the fact that both Allegro and Fine herself compare Momo to the late Aria not only in personality, but also in relation to her relationship with the Vampire Queen. No matter how strong, independent and self-confident Momo is, do not let yourself be fooled, because the girl is only fourteen years old, and it is completely inappropriate to hint that they have a romantic relationship. But the ambiguous nature of their potential romance is so clear that numerous fans and publications have identified “Vampire in the Garden” with the genre of romance.

Lovers’ quarrel?

In episode 3, “Vampires in the Garden,” they hide in a hotel while they plan their next move. While Momo is sitting on the bed, Fine jokingly jumps on top of her, and the scene is filled with sharp sexual energy. This moment is usually ignored because Fine’s vampire side suddenly finds itself in the spotlight, but it’s a strange interaction that again hints that their relationship may have romantic overtones. Lady Fine and Momo were in close proximity just a few moments ago, without causing any traction, so the choice of an image of this “intimate” moment on the bed especially suggests possible ulterior motives.

If Lady Fine considers herself only a mother figure, then the hotel scene in the third episode does not make complete sense. The vampire queen is overcome with bloodlust, and Momo offers to help, but due to the fact that Fine does not seem to trust her self-control, the girl is thrown out into the street.

If that gesture isn’t bad enough, remember their location; in the middle of a starving vampire city. No matter what internal struggles Fine faces, being exiled to the wolves is no safer for Momo.

Their differences are tense, and it’s easy to confuse them with lovers’ quarrel, when both sides feel they have to make sacrifices to save each other. Fine is outraged by Momo’s insistence on helping, but instead of leaving the scene herself and safely locking Momo in a hotel room (as a decent mother would do), the argument ends up almost the same as a quarrel between romantic partners. ; with one group breaking into the night.

Lady Fine’s Jealousy

Before Lady Fine was warned about vampires being held hostage in False Eden in episode 4, she already shows signs of jealousy when it comes to Momo and Alicia’s relationship, as the two young girls quickly became friends. It’s understandable that Fine has doubts about the city; you can’t live that long without learning something about people, but given the fact that she spent many years searching for Eden, viewers might have thought Fine would show more excitement about their discovery.

It also couldn’t be said that Alicia holds any leadership position, so even if Fine is apprehensive, why is she directing her hostility at a vampire child? The idea of sharing Momo does not seem to please Fine, which again is not a normal feature of a mother-daughter relationship.

Fierce friendly loyalty

No matter how disturbing the thought of a fourteen-year-old child lover may be, in many cases Fine shows his maternal side, emphasizing the platonic aspect of their relationship. From the moment they first met, Fine was constantly in the line of fire to protect Momo, literally jumping headfirst into battle and using her body as a shield several times.