Vampire Hunting is a blue—collar job in the “First Day Shift” trailer

The first official trailer for the upcoming Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg vampire hunting comedy “Day Shift”, a film dedicated to vampire hunting as a blue-collar job, has been released.

“Day Shift” was first announced by Netflix in October 2020, and production began in the summer of 2022. Earlier, Netflix published a photo from the “Day Shift”, hinting at what to expect from the vampire hunting story. Today, the first official trailer was finally released, a month before the release date of the film.

In the trailer for “Day Shift,” Fox is Reed, a blue—collar dad doing whatever odd job (literally) he can to ensure his daughter has a good life. Strangest of all is his main source of income: hunting vampires. Needing money, Reed gets approval from the vampire Hunters union to switch from a night shift to a more dangerous day shift in order to earn more money. The trailer shows Reed masquerading as a pool cleaner, hunting vampires in smooth, well-choreographed action scenes using both weapons and hand-to-hand combat. There is also a real comedy between Reed and his associates, played by Snoop Dogg and actor Dave Franco.

“Day Shift” will be the directorial debut of actor, stunt director and fight choreographer J.J. Perry. The transition from stunt/choreography to directing is reminiscent of Chad Stahelski, who did the same with his hugely successful John Wick film series. Indeed, the first trailer for “Day Shift” plays up this angle by displaying the text “From the guys who taught John Wick to kick ass.”

Netflix is probably hoping to create a similar franchise with this movie, as the combat choreography is impressively done in the style of John Wick. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the film is co—written with Tyler Tice and Shay Hatten, who wrote “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 4,” as well as last year’s Netflix horror thriller “Army of the Dead.

This will be Fox’s first role in an action movie since “Kid on the Drive” 5 years ago. Since then, Fox has played several successful roles in dramatic and animated films, such as “Just Have Mercy,” “Soul,” and “Spider-Man: There is No Way Home.” For Snoop Dogg, this is the main role. Although the musician is a frequent actor, he mostly gets modest roles, such as in the movie “SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run” and in the film by independent feature filmmaker Harmony Korin “Beach Bum”. The role of Franco will continue his series of comic assistants.

Day Shift will be released on Netflix on August 12, 2022.