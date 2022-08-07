Vampire Diaries: Why Stefan and Damon Didn’t Die when Katherine Died

In the TV adaptation of The Vampire Diaries, vampires Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) They don’t die when their parent, Katherine Pierce (Nina Dobrev), is killed. The series establishes the concepts of the bloodline or metaphorical origin of vampires, as well as the vulnerability in which all vampires of the bloodline die when the creator of the bloodline is killed. Katherine Pierce loses her vampire status and is later killed, but Damon, Stefan, and the vampires they spawned, including Caroline Forbes (Candice King), are unharmed and can continue their roles in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-offs.

When Finn Michaelson (Kaspar Zafer) is killed in the 18th episode of the 3rd season of the Vampire Diaries titled “Killing One”, all the vampires born from him or part of the bloodline he started died as a result, which led the characters to conclude that the death of a vampire kills all the vampires he spawned. However, Katherine becomes human after accidentally taking a Cure for immortality in the season 4 finale of The Vampire Diaries, Prom. Her body is killed in the 11th episode of the 5th season of the Vampire Diaries, “500 Years of Solitude”, and her spirit is banished from the mortal world in the 15th episode of the 5th season of the Vampire Diaries, “Disappeared”, but none of these events harm the vampires who she created.

The explanation for this is that it was later revealed that this is the Original Vampire who must die in order for the ancestral line to be destroyed, and not any vampire. In the universe of the Vampire Diaries, the father of a vampire and the creator of their bloodline, from whatever kind of Original Vampires of the Mikaelson family they may have descended, are not always the same person. The death of the Original vampire is what causes the death of everyone in the bloodline, not just the death of the immediate sire or someone else higher up the vampire family tree. Katherine Pierce, although quite old and born of a Primordial Vampire, is not Primordial herself, and therefore her vampire descendants do not risk her demise.

How the original spells and lines work in the Vampire Diaries

The spell that created the first vampires in the Vampire Diaries, the Michaelson family, involved a metaphysical bond that made their vampire descendants dependent on them for survival. Esther Michaelson (Alice Evans), the witch who performed the spell, did it because the Original Vampires were her children, and she wanted to protect them forever from the attacks of other vampires, anticipating the motto of the Michaelson family: “Always and forever. “Her husband Mikael (Sebastian Roche) wanted to make his children stronger than werewolves after one of their children was killed by a werewolf, so the whole spell was an attempt to prevent the death of another of their children.

Thus, thanks to this immortality spell, their children became Primordial vampires. When a new vampire is created in the Vampire Diaries, the connection with the bloodline is passed on to the new vampire, which also makes them dependent on the Original vampire at the head of the line to continue the connection with the immortality spell. Interestingly, even if Katherine had been Primordial, it is unclear whether the bloodline headed by her would have died out when she became human again, or would have become an unrelated bloodline, as Klaus Mikaelson’s bloodline became when Davina (Danielle Campbell) used the bloodline. Disabling the spell on his communication line.

Another detail that adds to the confusion around pedigrees is the family connection that can be seen in Lizzie and Hope from Legacy. This is a separate metaphysical connection that can exist between a vampire and his offspring in the Vampire Diaries universe. Vampires associated with a sire obey the commands of their sire and are unable to harm their sire unless they can break the bond, but a connection with a sire and vulnerability by bloodline are not related. However, Damon, Stefan, and Caroline did not depend on Katherine for their survival, and since the creator of their bloodline was Klaus, they also became part of the only unrelated Original bloodline.