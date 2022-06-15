Vampire Diaries: 8 Best Catch Phrases

The popularity of the Vampire Diaries universe with a 13-year legacy is only growing. Fans are very familiar with each character, and they all have different personalities. These traits were very often embodied in their speech, so much so that DV fans now know what to expect from some of their favorite characters even before they said it.

That’s why players like Bonnie, Damon, Stefan, Klaus and Caroline have catch phrases that have become their calling card. These are lines and phrases that have become synonymous with their characters, and fans have had moments of familiarity when they heard them. Some of them stood out during the Vampire Diaries.

Bonnie Bennett

Phasmatos Spells

Bonnie was extremely powerful, so much so that people sometimes mistook her for a villain. Her magic was powerful, and during her time in the series, she accumulated other powers. Her most common and effective spells were those she pronounced in mixed Latin, and they usually began with the word “Phasmathos”.

Fans instantly associate this word with the witch Bennett, and to hear her say it a long time later in season 8 was quite exciting for die-hard fans of the Vampire Diaries. “Phasmatos Incendia” was her favorite fire spell.

Damon Salvatore

“Hello, brother.”

Few other quotes from The Vampire Diaries are as memorable as this one, which Damon likes to tell his younger brother Stefan. What started as a snide way to address Stefan and remind him of the great threat that Damon poses has turned into a phrase of tenderness between them.

Both Damon and Stefan had a complicated relationship that turned into unbridled love and trust. This quote was Damon’s favorite, and he used it to remind the other Salvatore of his presence. In fact, Damon seemed to know that it was a signature because he changed it to “Hi Mom” when he met Lily in the guise of a vampire.

Klaus and the Mikaelsons

“Always and forever.”

This simple expression is sentimental in nature, but Klaus and his brothers and sisters Mikaelson meant literally. They were immortal, incredibly strong and almost invincible in The Vampire Diaries, and they were together, bound by blood.

Primordial vampires were created to keep them together forever, and together they promised each other that they would support each other during the endless time they spent on the planet. They said this to remind each other that they are family, especially when Klaus has done something to betray or upset them.

Enzo St. John

“Hey, pretty girl.”

He lived a tragic human life, then was caught by Augustine as a vampire, after which Enzo met a fatal death at the hands of his best friend’s brother shortly before he was going to become a human and live with Bonnie. He didn’t have too many things, but his charm was what everyone liked about him.

Calling people gorgeous was very typical of Enzo, and addressing them with tenderness was his habit. Even Caroline and Bonnie couldn’t resist his charms, and this phrase always meant that a conflicted vampire was nearby.

Elijah Michaelson

“You have my word.”

Noble and well-meaning, Elijah was a deadly Primordial Vampire who loved to keep his promises. He could be deadly with his impenetrable body, quick reflexes and advanced attacking moves, but once someone got Elijah’s wise word, he did very little to change his promise.

Elijah gave his word to several people when he made and broke alliances to save his family. This offer became a mainstay in DV whenever he was around, because he was obliged to swear an oath to someone or another to make people trust him.

Stefan Salvatore

“It was epic” / “I felt epic”

The younger Salvatore was prone to self-blame, shame and self-flagellation most of the time, but when he felt happy, he probably described it as a feeling or an epic state. For a man who was more than a century old and several decades old, the language was quite modern, but Stefan always played the role of a young man well.

Stefan euphorically described his relationship with Elena as epic, and then also stated that his farewell to Elena was just as wonderful because he felt the same way. This phrase was something unique to Stefan.

Elena Gilbert

“I love you.”

The elder Gilbert was a woman made for love. She had a great ability to show affection to those who were close to her, as well as to people she didn’t know. The whole “Vampire Diaries” revolved around her quarrel between Damon and Stefan, and when she was with both of them, she often told them how much she loved them.

Her way of comforting and encouraging people was to tell them that she was there for them and that she still loves them fiercely and sincerely, which made this phrase her most pronounced.

Klaus Mikaelson

“Hello love!”

Klaus was another character with a charming personality and a trademark quote that started with “Hello.”