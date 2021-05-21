Vampire Academy: The Vampire Diaries screenwriter to produce series

Vampire Academy: Screenwriter Julie Plec, who was on The Vampire Diaries’ writing team, will develop another series about vampires. This time, directly to streaming Peacock. The production will be Vampire Academy, which consists of an adaptation of the eponymous books by Richelle Mead.

The platform announced on Wednesday (19) that it had commissioned the project with the creation of ten episodes for Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Screenwriter Marguerite MacIntyre will also serve as executive producer and showrunner alongside Julie Plec.

The first volume of Vampire Academy already won a film adaptation in 2014. It is even full of controversies. One involves releasing the film directly to home video in many countries, including Brazil, leaving most fans of the novels very upset.

The plot is full of dubious characters, all of them young adults, who develop their innumerable skills in a boarding school. The protagonists are two teenagers full of privileges and glamor who keep their friendship intact in a world full of dangers.

Vampire Academy: learn more about Peacock’s new vampire series

Lisa Katz, president of fictional content for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in an official statement that she was very happy with Julie Plec’s participation in the project.

“Julie Plec developed one of the best vampire universes with The Vampire Diaries and her spinoff series The Originals and Legacies,” she recalled. “We are thrilled to be able to deliver this new series to Peacock fans in love with stories like this,” she said.

Richelle Mead’s books are some of Plec’s favorites, which were read, she said, in the early 2000s. was Vampire Academy ”, revealed the screenwriter and producer.

There is still no concrete information about the premiere date or who is part of the cast. That way, we can only wait for more news!