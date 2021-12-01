Valve Would Be Making A Different Half-Life, Focused On The Steam Deck

Valve: The rumors about Half-Life never stop. This time around, a well-known Valve content creator on YouTube comments on what could be the next game in the series: a shooter and strategy title with cooperative gameplay and a focus on promoting the Steam Deck.

The information comes from Tyler McVicker, who posted the video above talking about the matter. According to him, the game is being developed under the codename Citadel and is based on the Half-Life universe. YouTuber compares the project to a mix of Left 4 Dead, Alien Swarm and, of course, Half-Life.

It’s not clear how cooperative gameplay would work in the game, nor how it would focus on the Steam Deck. McVicker says the way the game is controlled evokes Valve’s new handheld console.

Timing also makes sense to promote the notebook. The game should be out in a year and a half or two, which is a good release time for the Steam Deck, but not so much when we consider it to be a completely new product.

McVicker also comments that at some point there was an element of cooperative asymmetric VR in the development of Citadel, but that this would have been abandoned.

Of course, Valve does not confirm any of this information at the moment and, as mentioned even in the video itself, they must be taken as rumors.