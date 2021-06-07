Valve To Participate in E3 2021 At The PC Gaming Show

Valve: E3 2021 takes place this week, and with that we are still receiving last minute information about what we will have the opportunity to see. And, perhaps in what we can consider one of the most curious movements of this year, Valve announced that it will participate in the edition that starts in a few days.

The information in question was disclosed on the PC Gamer website, where there is data that Gabe Newell’s company will be one of the participants in the PC Gaming Show 2021, scheduled to take place on Sunday (13). In the list of participating companies, the page reports that the occasion will serve for Valve to send a message “referring to Steam”, but without many other details of what we should expect.

There’s even a teaser showing a little bit of what the public might look like at the time, and you can check it out in the window below:

E3 2021 takes place from June 12th to 15th, and the Voxel team will keep an eye on everything that happens at the event so that you don’t miss any details or announcements that happen there.