Valve sued over $ 4 million for violating control patent

A US District Court jury unanimously voted against Valve in a Steam Controller patent infringement lawsuit, resulting in a $ 4 million million dollar fine for the company.

In 2014, Valve was notified by Ironburg Inventions and SCUF, subsidiaries of the computer company Corsair, and is accused of having copied the rear triggers in the control without having signed any type of licensing agreement. However, the lawsuit was filed only years later, when Corsair realized that Valve was disregarding the recurring notices when deciding to continue with Steam Controller sales.

“Valve knew that its conduct involved an irrational risk of violation, but it simply started to infringe anyway,” said SCUF lawyer Robert Becker. “The classic story of David and Goliath – Goliath does what Goliath wants to do.”

The $ 4 million process (approximately R $ 21.8 million, in direct conversion) was calculated on top of the sale of 1.6 million Steam controls, and ended this Tuesday (2), with an overwhelming victory of the accusing company, which had a unanimous vote in favor in a virtual jury.

Despite this, the judgment remains in force and, if it is proven that Valve purposely disregarded the notifications, the fine can reach values ​​of up to US $ 12 million.