Valve Has “good news” about the availability of Steam Deck

Since the Steam Deck was announced last summer, Valve’s portable devices have been characterized by long queues and limited supply. However, that may change soon, as Valve announced today that it has “good news” for potential Steam Deck customers.

In a news release published this morning, Valve announced that it will be able to meet demand earlier than expected.

“Many supply chain flaws affecting Steam decks are being gradually eliminated, and we continue to ramp up production, so we can produce more decks faster than ever before,” Valve said.

The best computer games

As a result, Valve promises that everyone who is currently in the booking queue will receive a Steam Deck email “this year”, and “many customers” who were in the Q4 window or later will go to the Q3 window, which starts in July. until September. New bookings will be placed in the Q4 window. This follows Valve’s promise to “double” the number of units it will ship.

Steam Deck has been a success with fans since its release in February. While Valve’s laptop has been criticized for screen quality, battery life, and occasional performance issues, it has also received praise for its flexibility and support.

In our Steam Deck review, we wrote: “When Steam Deck lives up to its promises, it’s just incredible. Playing GTA 5, God of War and other modern games on the go is a real pleasure, and the hardware and controls feel nice to hold in your hand, even though it’s a big chubby boy of a handheld.”

Meanwhile, the list of proven Steam Deck games continues to grow. You can view the full list right here.

Kat Bailey is a senior news editor at IGN, as well as co—host of the Nintendo voice chat. Any advice? Send her a private message to @the_katbot.