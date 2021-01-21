Valve founder defends CDPR after Cyberpunk 2077

In an interview with the New Zealand portal TVNZ, Gabe Newell, founder of Valve, commented on the negative repercussions of the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and defended CD Projekt Red after receiving numerous criticisms about the game, stating that he has “a lot of sympathy” for the developer.

According to Newell, the CD Projekt Red title has memorable production aspects and has achieved something “incredible” even after a problematic release on all platforms. In addition, the director of Half-Life suggested a new path for the studio by saying that the best way to avoid hate on the internet would be to continue improving Cyberpunk 2077 and simply ignore excessively negative feedback.

“There are aspects of the game that are just brilliant and show an enormous amount of work – it is unfair to throw stones at any other developer, because simply launching something as complex and ambitious as that is incredible,” said Gabe. “When people have this kind of reaction, my first thought is that this is an opportunity for us, and I suppose the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 are using them in the same way to initiate and make improvements that will be beneficial to their customers.”

With a lot of sympathy for CD Projekt Red, Gabe Newell also bets that the studio will turn things around and exceed public expectations, especially because CDPR has “a long history of doing a great job” and “continuing to invest in its products over time. ”

And do you agree with Valve’s leader? Do you believe that Cyberpunk 2077 can still positively surprise players? Leave your opinion in the comments.