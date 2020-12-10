Valve fixed Steam’s major vulnerability!

Valve; It solved the vulnerabilities that had enough risk to manage game servers, your computer and your actions before hackers found it. Large Steam vulnerabilities found by Check Point Research caused a problem that could allow remote access to your computer.

Valve; It cleared in-Steam errors that could capture game servers through Steam, check matches, access and control your computer. 4 open Valves in the network libraries on Steam’s sockets by Check Point Research have fixed these vulnerabilities on Steam after they were reported.

According to Check Point Research’s claim, these vulnerabilities can remotely crash the matchmaking of games such as Counter Strike Global Offensive and Dota 2; He made statements that the same vulnerabilities could also be used to gain remote access to your computer. The same is true for most third-party games available on the Steam store. If hackers discovered this vulnerability before Check Point, they would be able to take over and control the computers of all users participating in matching with a single vulnerability.

When Check Point forwarded this information to Valve in September, the developers immediately resolved these vulnerabilities that were causing problems in games such as CS: GO and Dota 2, and also reported the problems to other third-party game developers.

If you are using Steam to play CS: GO and Dota 2, there is no need to worry. In terms of your safety, you should be careful about the last time the games that are not developed by Valve and that are on the Steam store were updated.



