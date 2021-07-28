Valve Doesn’t think Steam Deck Should Be Compared to Switch

Valve: When the Steam Deck was unveiled to the public, many players thought it would be a direct competitor to the Nintendo Switch, as both have a very similar look and feel. However, Valve does not see the market that way.

In an interview with IGN, designer Greg Coomer revealed that the company’s focus from the beginning was to pursue the PC audience, not portable gaming enthusiasts: “All the decisions we made with the Steam Deck were aimed at PC consumers , who were already having fun with our platform over there.”

Gabe Newell, the head of Valve, naturally shares the same view. “When you hold the Steam Deck in your hands, you soon notice that the ergonomics dialogue with those who play with more expensive joysticks. It’s bigger and thicker than a Switch! If we’re right, the audience we want to reach will appreciate this choice. ”

“If you’re a gamer and you pick up a Switch or the Steam Deck, it won’t take you 10 seconds to figure out which is the right choice for your profile,” mused Newell, who believes the two systems are different enough both in his hardware and proposal as with regard to the target audience.

