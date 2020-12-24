Valued 27 times in a year: What is SwissBorg (CHSB)?

SwissBorg (CHSB), which is among the top earners of the past week, continues to maintain its strong performance. Recently, the noteworthy altcoin managed to increase its price by 27 times by the end of 2020, from $ 0.010 a year ago. So what is SwissBorg and what cryptocurrency exchanges are it available for?

SwissBorg (CHSB) has managed to attract the attention of altcoin investors with its recently rising performance. CHSB, whose price was around $ 0.27 at the time of writing, has increased by more than 65% in the last 7 days. CHSB coin managed to break its own price record yesterday by increasing its price to $ 0.28.

According to CoinGecko data, SwissBorg is ranked 66th among the most valuable cryptocurrencies with a market value of $ 264.7 million. The daily trade volume for CHSB is around 5.2 million dollars. CHSB, whose price was around $ 0.010 in January 2020, is trading at the $ 0.27 band in the last days of 2020, with an increase of 27 times.

What is SwissBorg (CHSB)?

SwissBorg states that it aims to make asset management fair and community-oriented by sitting on a decentralized plane. SwissBorg, headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, has a multinational team of 75 people. It also has two licenses to provide digital currency exchange and digital currency wallet services internationally, as reported by the project developers. The developers of the SwissBorg project also state that they believe that everyone can manage their own existence thanks to blockchain technology.

With the “Wealth App” offered by SwissBorg, it is aimed that users can securely trade their digital assets and invest in 17 fiat currencies. CHSB, the local crypto currency of the SwissBorg ecosystem, offers its investors the following opportunities:

Protection and burning mechanism: 20% of the income from the Wealth App is reserved to protect the price of the token. When the price is in the bearish zone, SwissBorg places automatic buy orders. Purchased CHSBs are then burned transparently.

Staking: With the Wealth App, investors can stake and trade CHSB tokens at zero cost.

Exclusive access: Investors can have access to exclusive asset management products that will be activated later in the app.

Right to vote: CHSB holders can have a say in decisions regarding the SwissBorg ecosystem; They can determine the future of implementation.

SwissBorg is currently listed on 6 platforms. Those who want to invest in CHSB coins can obtain SwissBorg from HitBTC, Uniswap, KuCoin, Livecoin, Bilaxy and YoBit platforms. The platforms listed according to CoinMarketCap data are suitable for trading under the following parities:

CHSB / BTC

CHSB / ETH

CHSB / WETH



