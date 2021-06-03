Valorant Will Meet Players On Mobile Devices

Valorant celebrated its first anniversary and shared important information about the game. Explaining that an average of 14 million PC players enter the game every month to play Valorant, the company stated that more than half a billion matches took place in 1 year. Riot Games announced that the mobile version of Valorant is also on the way.

Speaking about the release of the mobile version of Valorant, Anna Donlon, the lead producer of the game, said, “One of our most important goals for the first year was to earn the trust and respect of the global FPS community, and also to prove to the players that Valorant will always be a tactical shooter that is worth their time. It was beyond our imagination that the growing community of players saw and appreciated what we wanted to do with Valorant. We are excited to bring the same competitive Valorant experience to more global players soon.”

Less than a year after Valorant’s debut in 2020, Riot announced the Valorant Champions Tour. The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long global tournament, has three different tournament stages: Challengers, Masters and Champions. The second biggest event of the 2021 Champions Tour and Valorant’s first major international tournament is VCT Masters II. The phase was held last week in Reykjavik, Iceland. According to preliminary reports, the final match between the Sentinels and Fnatic reached more than 1 million concurrent viewers and an average of more than 800,000 viewers per minute.

Announcing the mobile version of Valorant, Riot Games is also organizing a special celebration event in honor of the game’s first anniversary. Community members will also receive in-game rewards and incentives during this event. Throughout the month of June, players will receive exclusive digital content such as a player pass and an event-exclusive Battle Pass.